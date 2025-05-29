Liberated Beylik village of Azerbaijan's Lachin embraces returning natives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The migration caravan making its way back to their roots rolled into Beylik village in Azerbaijan's Lachin district on May 29, Trend reports.

During this phase, the keys to freshly constructed homes were passed out to 41 families, totaling a lively bunch of 163 people.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Currently, more than 43,000 people reside in Karabakh and East Zangazur, including former IDPs resettled in the region, workers involved in local development projects, and employees of state institutions in health, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors that have resumed operations.

To note, the settlement of Beylik experienced a military incursion by the Armenian Armed Forces in the year 1992. In alignment with the cessation of hostilities accord ratified post-Second Karabakh War in 2020, it was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on December 1, 2020.

