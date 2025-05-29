Kyrgyzstan pulls back curtain on count of its pension recipients for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A total of 797,800 people received pensions from the state pension insurance system in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, Head of the Human Resources Department of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Aynura Orozova said during an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Modern World Challenges" in Baku today, Trend reports.

She elucidated that the predominant segment comprised retirees, constituting 79 percent—while 130,300 individuals (16.3 percent) were beneficiaries of disability pensions and 59,100 individuals (7.3 percent) received survivor pensions.



Orozova underscored that in the previous fiscal year, the mean pension disbursement within the nation was quantified at 10,585 soms (approximately $121), while the baseline subsistence threshold for retirees was established at 7,064 soms ($80), resulting in a ratio of 149.9 percent.



Moreover, she indicated that initiatives are presently in progress across multiple critical domains as part of the enhancement of the pension framework.

"In the area of ​​tariff policy, special attention is paid to the fair formation of pension rights for agricultural producers, as well as to eliminating the existing imbalance," Orozova mentioned.

According to her, in terms of pension provision, measures are being implemented to assign the full basic part of the pension, simplify the procedure for registering an old-age pension, support children who have lost their parents, and protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

Work is also underway to strengthen the participation of citizens in the formation of their own pension rights, she added.

