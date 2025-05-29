Kazakhstan sees rapid growth in payment card usage in 4M2025

As of May 2025, payment card issuance in Kazakhstan is widespread, with multiple banks and Kazpost actively involved. Debit cards are the most popular, followed by credit and other card types. This growth reflects increasing public trust in cashless payments and improvements in financial infrastructure and convenience.

