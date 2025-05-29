Uzbek-Italian cooperation hits new highs amid growing trade and joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy has nearly tripled in recent years, driven by an expanding range of mutual supplies and stronger economic cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's Office.

This was announced during official talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, held at the Congress Center in Samarkand. The leaders discussed prospects for deepening the strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation across various sectors.

In addition, the number of joint ventures and investment projects between the two countries has doubled. Productive partnerships have been established with leading Italian companies in metallurgy, electrical engineering, agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and other sectors. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to active engagement with the European Union institutions, building on the successful EU-Central Asia Summit held in Samarkand in April.

Special attention was given to organizing the upcoming Central Asia–Italy summit with a focus on practical results. The parties also agreed to expand technical cooperation programs in the trade sector, including training Uzbek exporters to access the EU market, establishing a joint certification center in Tashkent, and accelerating the adoption of a Conformity Assessment Agreement.

President Mirziyoyev proposed launching a Technological Partnership Program with leading Italian companies. This initiative would prioritize innovative private-sector projects in areas such as the deep processing of critical minerals and agricultural raw materials, production of automotive components, and high-value-added manufacturing in the electrical engineering, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and construction industries. Plans also include the creation of design centers for textile, leather, and furniture production. These initiatives are expected to be housed in a dedicated industrial park in the Tashkent region, managed by a European operator.

To support the implementation of new projects, the parties will explore the creation of a joint investment fund, with the potential involvement of Italian state agencies SACE and SIMEST. Scientific and technological cooperation in agriculture was also discussed, with plans to develop a comprehensive roadmap for collaboration in areas such as grape, saffron, olive, and asparagus cultivation, establishment of agro-laboratories, advancement of biotechnology, and introduction of agricultural insurance.

The resumption of the work of the Intergovernmental Group and the organization of a business forum were agreed upon to promote new joint initiatives. In addition, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the regions of Uzbekistan and Italy, particularly in light of the upcoming visit of Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana and the first Uzbekistan–Italy Regional Forum.

The leaders also expressed satisfaction with the signing of an agreement on labor migration, aimed at establishing systemic cooperation in this area. Following the meeting, it was decided to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to ensure effective implementation of all agreements reached.