Eni signs agreement to support biofuel crops in Côte d’Ivoire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Eni, through its subsidiary Eni Natural Energies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Agriculture to explore cooperation in the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors, Trend reports.

The agreement focuses on developing vegetable oil for bio-refining, particularly through improving the rubber supply chain and introducing oilseed crops on degraded land.

The MoU was signed at the Salon International de l’Agriculture et des Ressources Animales (SARA) in Abidjan. Minister of Agriculture Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani and Eni Natural Energies Côte d’Ivoire Managing Director Luca Faccenda attended the ceremony.

The agreement builds on an existing project between Eni and the Federation of Rubber Producers of Côte d’Ivoire, which processes rubber residues into biofuel feedstock, supporting local farmers.

Eni has operated in Côte d’Ivoire since 2015 and launched Eni Natural Energies Côte d’Ivoire in 2024 to supply its biorefineries with sustainable agricultural inputs. The initiative aligns with Eni’s energy transition goals and Côte d’Ivoire’s National Development Plan.