KazMunayGas, Uzbekneftegaz strengthen energy ties with new joint initiatives
Photo: KazMunayGas (KMG)
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz are scaling up joint efforts in energy sector development. The two national oil companies are advancing cooperation in geological exploration, petrochemicals, digitalization, and industrial safety—laying the groundwork for regional projects and greater global competitiveness.
