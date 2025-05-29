Azerbaijan сlimbs global charts in e-government and cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The official data for 2024 shows that Azerbaijan ranks 74th in the world index of digital government development and 9th in the regional index, the Director of the Digital Innovation Center of the DOST Sustainable Operational Social Security Agency, Kanan Akperov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Modern World Challenges" in Baku today.

The official noted that Azerbaijan has also made notable progress in the cybersecurity index, rising from 93rd to 76th place.

“These achievements were the result of large-scale reforms in the field of digitalization carried out in the country. One of the key driving forces behind these transformations is the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. It is in this direction that documents such as the Concept of Digital Development, Cyber Security Strategy, and several other regulations have been developed and adopted, the implementation of which is planned soon,” Akperov added.