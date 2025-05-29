Kazakhstan pins its future on nuclear energy as national powerhouse

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan, which holds 40 percent of the world’s uranium reserves, considers nuclear energy a priority direction in its national strategy, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a plenary session of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, development cannot be sustainable without addressing the climate crisis. Central Asia is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change on the planet. Warming here is happening twice as fast as the global average.

“In response to warming, we are promoting a pragmatic and regionally coordinated climate agenda. Our commitments include participation in various international organizations and agreements. In 2026, Kazakhstan, in partnership with the UN, will host a Regional Environmental Summit aimed at becoming a platform to unify Central Asia’s strategies with global ambitions,” he added.

Furthermore, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan remains committed to a stable, integrated, and future-oriented Central Asia based on mutual respect and regional solidarity.

“Two months ago, the UN General Assembly officially established the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. This is an important milestone in our multilateral development cooperation. The Center will support joint projects, provide technical expertise, and coordinate international cooperation,” he added.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.