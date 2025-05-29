French Air Liquide and Kazakhstan kickstart high-tech hydrogen venture

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has signed an investment agreement to build an innovative hydrogen production plant in Pavlodar. The project, led by Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases, will use patented methane steam reforming technology and a unique method to produce hydrogen from butane-butylene fractions, tailored for the region’s lack of natural gas.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register