Kazakhstan ignites digital revolution with launch of most powerful supercomputer

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan is launching the most powerful supercomputer, which has already been delivered to the country, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a plenary session of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has made significant progress in digital transformation, which reflects our aspiration to become a Eurasian IT hub.

“We pay special attention to artificial intelligence. Our goal is to become an academic and innovation hub, where several branches of foreign universities will operate, and partnerships in research and development will be established,” President Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is investing in human capital and expanding opportunities for young professionals.

“Our top priority is to reduce regional disparities and strengthen the middle class. That is why we continue to strengthen our potential in key sectors—from digital technologies and artificial intelligence to clean energy and high-value-added manufacturing,” Tokayev added.

A few days ago, the most powerful supercomputer in Central Asia arrived in Kazakhstan. Its performance is about 2 exaflops. This is the first supercomputer cluster in the history of the Central Asian region. It is built on the latest NVIDIA H200 graphics chips, specially designed for artificial intelligence tasks and high-performance computing.

The launch and installation of the supercomputer will be carried out in the new MCRIAP data center with a Tier III reliability level to ensure uninterrupted and stable operation.

The project is an important element in the practical implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Development Concept until 2029 and one of the key stages in forming Kazakhstan’s modern IT infrastructure.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.