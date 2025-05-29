Azerbaijani official talks up monthly social benefits and compensations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Monthly social benefits and compensations in Azerbaijan cover a total of 462,400 individuals and are provided in 12 different categories, said Ali Movsumov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan (SSPF), at the international conference “Harmonization of Social Protection Systems in the Context of Contemporary Global Challenges, Trend reports.

He also noted that one-time social benefits in seven categories reach 21,100 people.

“Every month, around 402,000 individuals receive 16 types of scholarships,” he added.

