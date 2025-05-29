Tajikistan takes helm in shaping Central Asia’s future water co-op, ADB says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 29. Central Asia’s five countries, led by Tajikistan, recently agreed on a new water-sharing framework for the glacier-fed Syr Darya and Amu Darya rivers, Trend reports via the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Meanwhile, Tajikistan, a leader in climate adaptation, plays a key role in promoting cooperation and management of glacier resources located in the region.

This week, Tajikistan is hosting the first International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation, bringing together global policymakers and experts to discuss urgent actions to slow glacier retreat amid rising temperatures and enhance resilience against the accelerating impacts of melting glaciers.

Facing severe water shortages, countries in Central and West Asia are increasingly joining forces to improve how they store, manage, and share their precious water resources. Here are five key strategies transforming the region’s water future:

Early Warning Systems

With more than 4,500 glacial lakes forming as glaciers retreat, risks of floods, landslides, and avalanches are rising. Countries like Tajikistan are deploying satellite data and advanced digital tools to provide early warnings, helping protect vulnerable mountain communities and critical infrastructure.

Nature-Based Solutions

Wetland restoration and reforestation help manage runoff and replenish groundwater.

Smart Irrigation Systems

Solar-powered drip irrigation and land leveling improve water use efficiency.

River Basin Forecasting

Combines climate and crop data to guide fair water allocation.

Data Sharing and Regional Cooperation

Enhances transparency and joint water management, supported by ADB.

ADB’s flagship program, Glaciers to Farms, supports these efforts by advancing smarter irrigation, early warning systems, open data sharing, and real-time planning tools. The program prioritizes river basins most at risk from glacier melt while building institutional and technical capacity for long-term, region-wide resilience. In partnership with the Green Climate Fund, this initiative aims to mobilize up to $3.5 billion for adaptation investments across nine countries.

While significant progress has been made, experts emphasize that cooperation must deliver tangible benefits to communities, safeguarding water resources, livelihoods, and regional resilience amid mounting climate pressures.