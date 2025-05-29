Yelo Bank helps promote children’s creativity at “Azerbaijan Kids Festival” (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank supported the “Azerbaijan Kids Festival,” one of the largest socially oriented children’s fashion projects in Azerbaijan. The event, held at the “Nine Senses” center, saw 20 children aged 4-15 participate in a fashion show, showcasing their skills in front of a large audience and a distinguished panel of judges.



Children with hearing impairments from the Republican Special Boarding School No. 3 also took part in the festival. They performed on stage in their national ornamental costumes to the song “You are miracle”. Their performance highlights the importance of integrating children into society and ensuring equal opportunities for all.



The primary goal of the project is to support the creative spirit of children and introduce their talents to a broader audience. Participants and winners who excel at the festival will earn the opportunity to represent our country in international projects.



Yelo Bank will continue to support initiatives that promote inclusivity in business and society.



