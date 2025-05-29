Kyrgyzstan sees rise in remittances from CIS countries
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan continued to rise in March 2025, with inflows reaching nearly $295 million. Over 95 percent of the transfers originated from CIS countries, led by Russia, highlighting the region’s key role in supporting household incomes.
