Azerbaijan's non-performing loans elevate in April 2025
At the end of April 2025, non-performing loans held by banks in Azerbaijan reached 734.1 million manat, marking a 3.4 percent increase from the previous month. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the rise reflects a month-on-month growth of 24.2 million manat. Non-performing loans now account for 2.6 percent of the country's total loan portfolio.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy