Azerbaijan's non-performing loans elevate in April 2025

At the end of April 2025, non-performing loans held by banks in Azerbaijan reached 734.1 million manat, marking a 3.4 percent increase from the previous month. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the rise reflects a month-on-month growth of 24.2 million manat. Non-performing loans now account for 2.6 percent of the country's total loan portfolio.

