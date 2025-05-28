Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss military situation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held a meeting in Berlin, Trend reports.

According to the German president’s press secretary, who shared details on social media, Germany remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. “Germany stands firmly on Ukraine's side! Injustice must not prevail. Peace and freedom in Europe require us to continue to support Ukraine,” the statement emphasized.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the current military situation, ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and Ukraine’s progress on the path to European Union membership. President Steinmeier reaffirmed Germany’s full support for Ukraine’s EU integration process.