Uzbekistan accelerates urban development plans with ADB partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Sherzod Otabaev, Head of Land Reform and Master Planning at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, met with senior representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila to discuss collaboration on regional master plans for sustainable urban development, Trend reports.

The meeting featured key ADB officials, including Norio Saito, Senior Director for Water Resources Development and Urban Development; Jingmin Huang, Director of the East, Central, and West Asia Group; Srinivas Sampath, Director of the Emerging Directions Group; and others.

Held within the framework of the Water Issues and Urban Development forum in Manila, the discussion focused on opportunities to jointly develop and implement comprehensive master plans.

A key topic was the potential engagement of an international firm to support Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance over one year, with technical assistance from ADB. This firm would oversee implementation of master plans for six regions, create new plans for two additional regions, improve related legislation, and enhance the skills of local specialists through international best practices.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expedite the selection process for the company. As a first step, Kattakurgan city in the Samarkand region will serve as a pilot site for master plan development. Additionally, proposals will be prepared to finance infrastructure projects based on these plans, leveraging funds from the Asian Development Bank.

