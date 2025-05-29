LATIFA textile factory ignites new production era in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Lachin Agro-Industrial Park, inaugurated on August 26, 2023, with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, continues to expand its activities. Two new enterprises have recently started operating within the park, located in the village of Zerti, Trend’s local correspondent reports.

Among them is the LATIFA garment factory, which has officially launched its production. Project director Asiya Lakhijova shared details about the factory’s initial phase.

“At the factory, 2,000 textile products will be produced daily. The women working here are residents of Lachin. They have undergone training and were provided with the necessary conditions to gain hands-on experience. At present, the factory produces a variety of items, including home textiles, sportswear, exclusive apparel, and other textile goods,” she noted.

The revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur, which were under Armenian occupation for many years, continues in parallel with efforts to unlock the region’s economic potential. The commissioning of new production and service enterprises creates favorable conditions for sustainable resettlement and employment.

The establishment of manufacturing facilities in the Lachin Industrial Park also plays a vital role in introducing innovative technologies and producing export-oriented goods. All of these initiatives are transforming Karabakh and East Zangezur into key drivers of national economic growth, accelerating their integration into the country’s broader economic framework.

