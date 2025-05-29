World Bank champions Kazakhstan’s vision for next-gen infrastructure and AI growth
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani during her visit for the Astana International Forum. They discussed progress on joint projects, focusing on infrastructure modernization, including energy, water supply, and transport sectors. Emphasis was placed on increasing Kazakh companies' involvement and cooperation on transboundary water projects.
