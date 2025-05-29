Kazakhstan, Italy cement agro-industrial co-op backed by major investment fund
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Italy are strengthening agro-industrial ties through a major investment initiative, including the €200 million Shardar Export Agro-Industrial Cluster project and the planned Italo-Kazakh Trade Consortium with a €500 million investment fund. This partnership aims to boost agricultural exports, develop infrastructure, and open European markets to Kazakh producers.
