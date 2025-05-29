Trump says he is ready to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. US President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if necessary, Trend reports.

The statement was made during a conversation with reporters at the White House.

"If it is necessary," Trump said, responding to a question about the possibility of organizing such a meeting.

The US president also noted that preparations are currently underway for a bilateral meeting with President Putin. "We'll see how things develop. I think things are going well, but again, let's wait and see," he added.