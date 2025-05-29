Azerbaijan posts surge in nation's allowances and scholarships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Allowances and scholarships in Azerbaijan increased by two times, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev said during an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Modern World Challenges" in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that this measure is of great importance in terms of deepening interstate relations.

According to him, five packages of legal reforms have been implemented in the country in recent years.

"The social package, the implementation of which began this year, covered three million people.

Work was also carried out to provide jobs for former internally displaced persons. The minimum wage has increased by 3.1 times, the minimum pension by 2.9 times, the average monthly pension by 2.6 times, and the average monthly salary by two times," the minister added.

