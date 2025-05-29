Kazakhstan, Finland strengthen energy co-op toward carbon neutrality

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Finland are deepening cooperation in renewable energy and decarbonization, focusing on investment and technology to support Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality goal by 2060. The partnership highlights opportunities for Finnish expertise in green technologies and energy efficiency to drive sustainable reforms and modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

