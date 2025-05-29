KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil explore expansion in oil exploration and local production

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas and ExxonMobil held high-level talks focused on advancing the Tengiz and Kashagan projects, emphasizing modernization, industrial safety, and increased local content to boost Kazakhstan’s economy. The meeting also highlighted plans to expand exploration cooperation, with ExxonMobil invited to participate in KMG’s 2025 global roadshow showcasing new investment opportunities.

