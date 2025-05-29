Azerbaijan seeks to attract new members to Int'l Association of Pension and Social Funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Work is underway on an ongoing basis to expand the International Association of Pension and Social Funds (IAPSF) and attract new members, the Chairperson of the Organization Zaka Mirzayev said during an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Challenges of the Modern World" in Baku, Trend reports.

"The organization attaches particular importance to close cooperation with other international and public structures, such as the International Social Security Association, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and the General Confederation of Trade Unions. Active joint work is currently underway with these partners," he explained.

Mirzayev noted that over the 33 years of its activity, IAPSF has become a major platform for strengthening interaction and exchanging experience between pension and social funds of the CIS countries.

"The association continues to actively develop and expand its activities, taking into account the changing demands and needs of society in the field of social security," he added.

