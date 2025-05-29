Kazakhstan, UAE forge ahead with strategic cooperation plans

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Trend reports

The President warmly referred to his recent meeting in Astana with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which resulted in productive negotiations and the signing of more than 20 commercial agreements totaling $5 billion.

Moreover, Suhail Al Mazrouei praised the organization of the Astana International Forum and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome.

The sides discussed practical ways to implement the agreements reached at the highest level, including the initiative to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion. According to the Minister, the Emirati side has already begun actively implementing the agreements signed during the Crown Prince's visit to Kazakhstan.

The meeting also addressed current issues of cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, and transportation.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.

