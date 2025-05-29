UK energy official to visit Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Sophie Westlake, Head of the Joint International Energy Unit of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is expected to visit Azerbaijan soon, Trend reports, citing an informed source.

Her visit will coincide with the Baku Energy Week events.

The 30th Baku Energy Week will take place from June 2 to 4, bringing together global energy leaders at the region’s leading industry event. Over the years, it has become a trusted platform for energy dialogue both regionally and internationally, securing its spot as one of the key events on the global energy calendar.

This year, Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries. Alongside Azerbaijan, participants come from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK and Northern Ireland, the US, Uzbekistan, and Guinea-Bissau.