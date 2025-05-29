ISSA expects Azerbaijan's DOST and SSF to join World Social Security Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The International Social Security Association (ISSA) expects DOST and the State Social Protection Fund (SSF) of Azerbaijan to participate in the World Social Security Forum to be held in the fall of 2025, the Secretary General of ISSA, Marcelo Abi-Ramia Caetano told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Modern World Challenges" in Baku.

“Cooperation with Azerbaijan is going well, especially with our partners such as DOST and the State Social Protection Fund. We see many useful and significant initiatives being implemented in the country that are really worth showing to the world. The use of modern technologies, approaches to management, and quality of service that the fund is implementing - all this deserves attention and may be of interest to the international community. This is the experience worth sharing,” he noted.

According to Caetano, Azerbaijan is actively sharing its experience on various international platforms.

“Last week, China hosted a labor policy event where experts presented their work. The ISSA is also holding many webinars, with participants from both the fund and other agencies. The main event in the field of social security - the World Forum - is ahead of us, where I expect both Azerbaijani institutions will be able to adequately present their experience,” he said.

The World Social Security Forum (WSSF 2025), organized by the International Social Security Association, will be held in Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur from September 29 through October 3, 2025.