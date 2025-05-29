ADB reveals financial package for Azerbaijan Railways Digital Transformation Project
The initiative will focus on the digitalization of key operational areas within ADY, including cargo operation management, asset management, investment planning and construction management, cargo commercial systems, and corporate functions. It aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and strengthen workforce productivity.
