Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center in Azerbaijan keeping no-stop power (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan's Lachin
Electric Network Digital Control Center is gearing up to keep the
lights on for consumers in the city, covering everything from shiny
new residential complexes to the nuts and bolts of developing
industrial and social infrastructure, along with agricultural and
tourist facilities, and it's all systems go for a steady and
reliable power supply, Trend reports.
The Digital Control Center is an innovative solution for
control, protection, and management systems that collect and
process all data on the state of the power grid, organizing
equipment management in a digital format.
Chief Engineer Mubariz Zarbaliyev reported that two power
transformers, each with a capacity of 1600 kVA, have been
installed, along with closed distribution units operating at 35 kV
and 0.4 kV, equipped with modern technology.
A 4.8 km double-circuit power line has been laid from the Lachin
substation to supply electricity to the center. The modern
equipment installed ensures high precision and uniformity in all
technological measurements, supporting reliable network operation
and creating conditions to reduce losses and overall operational
costs during electricity transmission.
The integration of energy from renewable sources into the
network is managed automatically at the Digital Control Center,
completely eliminating power outages.
Through the Digital Control Center, which fully supports the
multifunctional operation of the substation depending on the amount
of received and transmitted electricity, as well as the mutual
coordination of devices and equipment, automatic adaptation of
operations to the requirements of the distribution network is
achieved. Additionally, decision-making capabilities are
implemented through information and technical security systems, and
integration of "green" energy sources into the network is
facilitated. The substation located in the center is of a closed
type and is managed remotely, eliminating the need for permanent
on-site personnel.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel