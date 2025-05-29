Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center in Azerbaijan keeping no-stop power (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan's Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center is gearing up to keep the lights on for consumers in the city, covering everything from shiny new residential complexes to the nuts and bolts of developing industrial and social infrastructure, along with agricultural and tourist facilities, and it's all systems go for a steady and reliable power supply, Trend reports.

The Digital Control Center is an innovative solution for control, protection, and management systems that collect and process all data on the state of the power grid, organizing equipment management in a digital format.

Chief Engineer Mubariz Zarbaliyev reported that two power transformers, each with a capacity of 1600 kVA, have been installed, along with closed distribution units operating at 35 kV and 0.4 kV, equipped with modern technology.