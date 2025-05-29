Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
  Economy

Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center in Azerbaijan keeping no-stop power (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 29 May 2025 15:14 (UTC +04:00)
Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center in Azerbaijan keeping no-stop power (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan's Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center is gearing up to keep the lights on for consumers in the city, covering everything from shiny new residential complexes to the nuts and bolts of developing industrial and social infrastructure, along with agricultural and tourist facilities, and it's all systems go for a steady and reliable power supply, Trend reports.

The Digital Control Center is an innovative solution for control, protection, and management systems that collect and process all data on the state of the power grid, organizing equipment management in a digital format.

Chief Engineer Mubariz Zarbaliyev reported that two power transformers, each with a capacity of 1600 kVA, have been installed, along with closed distribution units operating at 35 kV and 0.4 kV, equipped with modern technology.

A 4.8 km double-circuit power line has been laid from the Lachin substation to supply electricity to the center. The modern equipment installed ensures high precision and uniformity in all technological measurements, supporting reliable network operation and creating conditions to reduce losses and overall operational costs during electricity transmission.

The integration of energy from renewable sources into the network is managed automatically at the Digital Control Center, completely eliminating power outages.

Through the Digital Control Center, which fully supports the multifunctional operation of the substation depending on the amount of received and transmitted electricity, as well as the mutual coordination of devices and equipment, automatic adaptation of operations to the requirements of the distribution network is achieved. Additionally, decision-making capabilities are implemented through information and technical security systems, and integration of "green" energy sources into the network is facilitated. The substation located in the center is of a closed type and is managed remotely, eliminating the need for permanent on-site personnel.

