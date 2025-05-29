Iran's Eslamabad-e-Gharb thermal power plant steps up output
The Eslamabad-e-Gharb Thermal Power Plant in Kermanshah Province increased electricity production by 16.4% in the first two months of the current Iranian year. The plant generated 56.5 million kilowatt-hours, marking a record since 2015. All repair work is now complete, and the plant is fully prepared for rising electricity demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy