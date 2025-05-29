Iran's Eslamabad-e-Gharb thermal power plant steps up output

The Eslamabad-e-Gharb Thermal Power Plant in Kermanshah Province increased electricity production by 16.4% in the first two months of the current Iranian year. The plant generated 56.5 million kilowatt-hours, marking a record since 2015. All repair work is now complete, and the plant is fully prepared for rising electricity demand.

