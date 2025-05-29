Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil eye major expansion of Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov met with ExxonMobil Senior VP Peter Larden to discuss expanding cooperation on major energy projects, including the Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields. Talks focused on increasing local content, advancing new development stages, and ensuring stable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

