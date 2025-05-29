Uzbekistan–Italy relations reach new milestone with broad cooperation deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. As a result of high-level talks held in the city of Samarkand, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni adopted a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's Office.

In the presence of the two leaders, a formal ceremony was held to exchange a series of newly signed bilateral agreements covering a wide range of areas. Key agreements included:

Promotion and mutual protection of investments;

Cooperation in the field of critical raw materials;

Collaboration on migration and mobility;

Partnership in sustainable development, environmental protection, and the preservation of cultural heritage;

Cooperation with the Italian Climate Fund and the Italian Confederation of Agriculture;

Green development initiatives in partnership with Italian companies Sogesid and Ansaldo;

Academic and research collaboration with the Universities of Tuscia, Pisa, and Turin.

Alongside the intergovernmental accords, a multitude of significant instruments were executed during the formal delegation's visit. This encompasses collaborative frameworks with the National Research Center of Italy, strategic investment and industrial alliances with entities like SIMEST and Danieli, in addition to a memorandum of understanding with the University of Perugia.



These extensive accords encapsulate the dedication of both nations to enhance their bilateral relations across multifaceted domains, including economic synergy, environmental sustainability, academic collaboration, and technological innovation.



Previously, it was indicated that the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Italy has experienced a substantial increase, nearly tripling in recent years, driven by an expanded spectrum of reciprocal commerce and enhanced economic collaboration.

