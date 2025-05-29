Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

Politics Materials 29 May 2025 08:34 (UTC +04:00)
President Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day
Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day.

The strength of your traditions, dignity, unity, and deep respect for all generations, who have shaped the country and defended its independence, truly inspiring. Ukraine stands with you.

Wishing Azerbaijan peace, continued development, and prosperity," the letter reads.

Latest

Latest

Read more