President Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day.

The strength of your traditions, dignity, unity, and deep respect for all generations, who have shaped the country and defended its independence, truly inspiring. Ukraine stands with you.

Wishing Azerbaijan peace, continued development, and prosperity," the letter reads.