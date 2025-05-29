Kazakhstan backs UN Security Council expansion for stronger regional representation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan supports the expansion of the UN Security Council, including broader regional representation, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a plenary session of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, structural reform of the Security Council is necessary for the UN to remain relevant and truly reflect the real world.



“Major powers must reaffirm their commitment to maintaining peace and security, as well as to the key principle of respecting the territorial integrity of all countries. We must all firmly adhere to the UN Charter, avoiding biased and selective approaches to its fundamental principles. Only in this way can we restore trust in the authority of the United Nations,” Tokayev emphasized.

During his speech, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan views the modern turbulent world through the lens of constructive interaction.

“In our foreign policy, we rely on the priority of dialogue over division, as well as respect for sovereign rights. Nationalist pride and ignoring the historical and cultural traditions of peoples are unacceptable,” he added.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.