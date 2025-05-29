PwC Azerbaijan hosts exclusive executive training on IFRS and sustainability reporting updates (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan reaffirmed its market-leading position in IFRS reporting and sustainability advisory by hosting an exclusive, high-level training for finance and reporting professionals on 22–23 May. The sessions were led by Mr. Gábor Balázs, Partner at PwC Hungary and IFRS and Sustainability Reporting Technical Partner for Central and Eastern Europe and Eurasia (CEE) — a globally recognized expert with over two decades of experience supporting complex technical issues across the PwC network.

This closed-door event brought together senior finance leaders for an in-depth exploration of the 2025 updates to IFRS and evolving global sustainability standards. Guided by Mr. Balázs’ deep technical knowledge, participants engaged in focused discussions around key developments, including:

IFRS Updates and Technical Insights

IFRS 18: Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements;

IFRS 19: Subsidiaries without Public Accountability – Disclosures;

IFRS 8: Segment Reporting and related IFRIC Agenda Decisions;

Amendments to key standards, IFRIC interpretations, and the IASB’s evolving work plan;

Practical application insights around liquidity disclosures, fair value classifications, and revenue disaggregation.

Sustainability Reporting Developments

On the second day, Mr. Balázs led discussions on the intersection of financial and non-financial reporting, including:

The IASB’s climate-related risk disclosures;

IAS 37 and the treatment of climate-related provisions;

The latest on CSRD, ISSB standards, EU Taxonomy, and the Omnibus Directive.

Sevinj Imanova, Senior Assurance Manager at PwC Azerbaijan, expressed gratitude to all guests and shared information about the ESG services offered by PwC, powered by the local and global experiences of over 149 offices within the network.

A Trusted Partner for Transformative Change

With over 30 years of proven expertise in IFRS implementation and assurance in Azerbaijan alone, PwC is recognized as the trusted leader in the market. We bring together deep local insight and the power of our global network to help clients not only remain compliant but also unlock value through high-quality, forward-looking reporting.

On sustainability, PwC offers a comprehensive suite of services powered by cutting-edge tools and a global community of ESG specialists. Whether navigating the CSRD, integrating ISSB frameworks, or aligning with climate risk guidance, our clients benefit from access to leading practices and actionable strategies.

“At PwC, we don’t just follow standards — we help shape them. Through exclusive sessions like this one, we ensure our clients have early access to insight, interpretation, and impact-driven solutions,” said PwC Azerbaijan Assurance Leader and Partner Mr. Fahri Mustafayev.

Info on PwC:

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Over 150 professionals working in PwC Azerbaijan share their thinking, values, experience, and solutions to develop fresh perspectives and practical advice for our clients.