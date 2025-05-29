Pakistan’s federal energy ministers set to attend Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29.​ The Federal Ministers for Energy of Pakistan, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari (Power Division) and Ali Pervaiz Malik (Petroleum Division) will visit Azerbaijan in early June, Trend reports.

They will take part in the events of the Baku Energy Week.

The 30th Baku Energy Week will take place from June 2 to 4, bringing together global energy leaders at the region’s leading industry event. Over the years, it has become a trusted platform for energy dialogue both regionally and internationally, securing its spot as one of the key events on the global energy calendar.

This year, Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries. Alongside Azerbaijan, participants come from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK and Northern Ireland, the US, Uzbekistan, and Guinea-Bissau.