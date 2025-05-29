Azerbaijan’s Shusha advances reconstruction with new housing plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Restoration, redevelopment, and construction efforts in Azerbaijan's Shusha city — recognized as the cultural capital of the Turkic world — are continuing at pace with the launch of another major residential initiative, Trend reports.

Construction will begin on a new phase of housing in the city’s D-3 residential block, where ten buildings are planned as part of the first stage. The State Reserve Administration of Shusha City has already initiated preparatory work and is currently in the process of selecting the company that will undertake the construction.

The administration has projected the total cost of this stage to be 49.1 million manat ($28.8 million).

This follows earlier efforts in the D-4 residential block, where the administration began work on buildings No. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 in the first phase. In the second phase, development includes the construction of 12 additional buildings, along with landscaping, internal infrastructure, and the provision of goods and services related to public utilities.

