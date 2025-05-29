Top destinations for Uzbekistan's dried grape exports in early 2025 revealed

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan exported 31,600 metric tons of dried grapes valued at $41.2 million, with Kazakhstan and China being the top two destinations. However, altogether, horticultural exports fell by 10 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

