Top destinations for Uzbekistan's dried grape exports in early 2025 revealed
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan exported 31,600 metric tons of dried grapes valued at $41.2 million, with Kazakhstan and China being the top two destinations. However, altogether, horticultural exports fell by 10 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy