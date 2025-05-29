Kazakhstan’s growing Middle Corridor traffic fuels stronger global trade position

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Despite global challenges, in 2024 Kazakhstan's economy grew by 5.1 percent, foreign direct investment hit record levels, and freight traffic on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route rose by 62 percent, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a plenary session of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s strategic vision is not measured only by numbers. The reforms are aimed at creating a new social contract under which the prosperity of the entire society will be ensured.

“We are investing in human capital, expanding opportunities for young professionals. Our top priority is to reduce regional disparities and strengthen the middle class. That is why we continue to strengthen our potential in key sectors - from digital technologies and artificial intelligence to clean energy and high-value-added manufacturing,” noted the President of Kazakhstan.

During his speech, President Tokayev emphasized significant progress in digital transformation, reflecting our aspiration to become a Eurasian IT hub.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.