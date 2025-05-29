Sultan of Oman sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of May 28 - the Independence day, Trend reports.

"We are pleased to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We take this opportunity to wish you happiness and good health, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity," the letter reads.