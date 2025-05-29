Kyrgyz official spotlights key challenges in digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. One of the serious problems of digital transformation of the insurance system in Kyrgyzstan is the limited access of part of the population to digital technologies, Head of the Human Resources Department of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Aynura Orozova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an international conference on "Harmonization of social protection systems in the context of challenges of the modern world" in Baku.

"A significant portion of recipients of social benefits are elderly people and residents of remote regions where access to the internet is limited and digital skills are low. Therefore, it's important not only to digitalize, but also to maintain the availability of traditional channels, as well as to develop digital literacy," she said.

Orozova noted that one of the key problems remains integration with outdated systems. Existing information platforms in various departments were created at different times and based on different requirements. This complicates the exchange of data and hinders the construction of automated processes," she emphasized.

According to her, another serious challenge in the digitalization process is ensuring information security and protecting personal data, especially when processing sensitive information, for example, data on pensions, disabilities, and incomes of citizens.

"It's necessary to ensure a high level of cybersecurity, strictly controlled access to data, as well as compliance with the provisions of the new law on personal data," Orozova mentioned.

The official also emphasized the importance of systematic work to inform and involve specialists in digital transformation.

"Limited resources are holding back full digitalization - there is often a lack of funding, qualified IT specialists, and there is also a pressing need to update the republic's legislation," added Orozova.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel