Uzbek-Italian pre-summit meeting discusses agricultural innovation efforts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Ahead of the Uzbekistan–Italy Summit, Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov met with leading Italian officials, Trend reports.

From the Italian side, Lika Brondello, Vice President of Confagricoltura; Professor Alvaro Marukki, Vice-Rector of Tuscia University; and Aldo Seriotti, Director of the National Research Council of Italy (CNR), participated in the meeting.

In a heart-to-heart conversation, the parties rolled up their sleeves to tackle the advancement of education and scientific research in the agricultural sector. They kicked around ideas for student exchange programs, opened the door for internships for Uzbek agronomists in Italian research centers, and set the stage for bolstering cooperation on joint environmental and agrotechnical projects in the Aral Sea region.

The meeting concluded with concrete plans to promote joint initiatives aimed at further enhancing bilateral cooperation and boosting the scientific, research, and innovation potential of the agricultural industry.

These negotiations reflect the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Italy in agriculture and underscore the importance of supporting initiatives that foster sustainable development.

Previously, it was reported that bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Italy has substantially increased, nearly tripling in recent years, driven by an expanded range of reciprocal commerce and enhanced economic collaboration.

