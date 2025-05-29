Eni and partners begin new drilling phase in Ghana’s OCTP block

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Eni Ghana, in partnership with Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has commenced drilling operations for the Sankofa East 1X Side Track 2 well, Trend reports.

The initiative marks a new phase in the development of Ghana’s upstream energy sector.

The campaign is being carried out using the Deep Value Driller, a high-specification drillship equipped with advanced automated systems. The rig, which recently completed operations in Côte d'Ivoire, is now operating offshore Ghana.

The activity is part of the partners’ strategy to enhance production sustainability in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) block and to support Ghana’s long-term energy supply.

Ahead of the drilling, Eni and its partners engaged with over 800 stakeholders, including fishermen and community leaders along Ghana’s coastline. The outreach was conducted in coordination with several national authorities, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Petroleum Commission, and the Ghana Maritime Authority.

Eni has operated in Ghana since 2009 and currently produces around 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It holds a 44.4% stake in the OCTP project, while Vitol holds 35.6% and GNPC 20%. The partnership also supports local initiatives in training, economic development, water access, and energy.