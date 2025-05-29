Azerbaijani Forces join Distinguished Visitors Day of Erciyes, Türkiye – 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Distinguished Visitors Day is held as part of the Erciyes-2025 exercise in Kayseri, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The event was attended by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Combined Arms Army (CAA), Major General Kanan Seyidov, as well as representatives of the military attaché office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Türkiye and military representatives from other participating countries.

To kick things off, the guests were brought up to speed on the lay of the land regarding the exercise, the goals of the tasks at hand, and the order in which they were to tackle them.



At the training ground, participants in the Erciyes-2025 exercise rolled up their sleeves and got down to brass tacks, practically performing a variety of episodes.



The servicemen of CAA put their best foot forward, showcasing their high level of professionalism while flying the flag for Azerbaijan in the exercise.

At the end, weapons, ammunition, equipment, and various UAVs produced in the Republic of Türkiye were demonstrated to the guests, and detailed information on their tactical-technical characteristics and capabilities was provided.

