May 28 - Independence Day was celebrated in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. An official reception was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan on May 28 - Independence Day.

Following the performance of the national anthems of both countries, the Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Gismet Gozalov, delivered a speech in which he underscored the historical significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and noted that it was established 107 years ago, on May 28, 1918, which was the first in the East. He remarked that this republic, which lasted for 23 months, demonstrated to the world the determination of our people for independence. The ambassador emphasised that under the leadership of the national leader, Heydar Aliyev, the Republic of Azerbaijan, having restored its independence in 1991, achieved remarkable progress in state-building, the establishment of democratic institutions and the economic system, and achieved global integration in the international community. He underlined that currently, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to advance confidently along the path of sustainable development, evolving into a modern state.

Furthermore, in his address, Gismat Gozalov stated that today, Azerbaijan is actively engaged in energy, transport and logistics initiatives that play a pivotal role in strengthening multilateral relations across Eurasia. Azerbaijan has become a key actor in global cooperation through strategic energy corridors connecting Europe and Asia, international railway and transport networks, green corridors and alternative energy transmission projects. The ambassador further emphasised that by implementing significant reforms in its energy policy, Azerbaijan is strengthening its position not only as a leading oil and gas exporter but also as a trusted partner in green energy. The COP29 event, successfully held in Baku in 2024, further strengthened Azerbaijan's leading position in the global effort to combat climate change. Within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijan endeavoured to form a common understanding between developed and developing countries, as well as the Global South and the Global North, and the conference concluded with several historic agreements, including the adoption of the Baku Financial Goal.

At the same time, the ambassador drew attention to the new realities that emerged in the region in the post-conflict period after the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, the reconstruction and development efforts underway in our liberated territories, the ongoing demining operations, and the regional peace agenda. Gismat Gozalov noted that as a consequence of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereign rights within its internationally recognised borders. He placed special emphasis on the extensive reconstruction work in the liberated regions, the great return to our territories, as well as the mine threat. He highlighted that Azerbaijan is currently taking initiatives to ensure peace in the South Caucasus, including the peace agreement offered to Armenia, which affirms the territorial integrity and borders of both nations. He emphasised that peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia continue, and the process of border delimitation is underway. He noted that with the end of the conflict in the region, new cooperation opportunities have emerged, particularly in the transport and communications sector, and these opportunities will serve the interests not only of the South Caucasus but also the broader region.

Regarding the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the Ambassador emphasised that Azerbaijan's policy of peace and cooperation is also reflected in its relations with brotherly countries. Gismet Gozalov highlighted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are of particular importance, as these relations are rooted in a shared history, language, ethnic and cultural ties, as well as common ancestry. The Ambassador noted that thanks to the visionary policies of the country's leaders, the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have risen to a strategic partnership, and that cooperation is currently successfully deepening in various fields.

The Ambassador underscored that interparliamentary relations and dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between our countries, and that within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, they are actively developing in the political, economic, transport, energy and cultural-humanitarian spheres. He noted that both countries are making joint efforts to combat climate change, particularly through initiatives such as the Global Methane Commitment, and that despite their oil and gas reserves, they are contributing to environmental projects. He stated that the bilateral trade turnover in 2024 amounted to approximately 384 million US dollars, which reflects the dynamic development of relations and hopes that it will increase further in 2025.

Gismet Gozalov, drawing attention to the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan and the "International Year of Peace and Trust" in Turkmenistan, emphasised that these decisions demonstrate the steadfast commitment of both countries to peace, stability and joint progress. It was noted that with the resolute political will of the heads of the states, the relations based on historical rooted bonds between our brotherly peoples will further deepen, joint efforts for peace and prosperity in the region and beyond will reach new heights, and on a solid foundation, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will achieve greater achievements in the future.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Nokargulu Ataguliyev, extended the congratulations of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhammedov and conveyed his wishes for Azerbaijan’s continued prosperity and success. He underlined that the high-level dialogue between the leaders of both countries has provided a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations, noted that the fraternal ties between our people are based on historical roots, and that cooperation between our countries is rapidly developing in various directions, including political, economic and humanitarian spheres, and expressed satisfaction with this.

The banquet continued with a rich musical accompaniment of Azerbaijani folk and composed music, featuring the works of great Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Selected scenes from the operetta “Arshin mal alan” were displayed on the monitor, presenting guests rare exemplars of our national musical and theatrical art.

The guests were also presented with the performances of national dance that embodied the rich folkloric heritage of Azerbaijan.

Throughout the event, video clips reflecting the history, culture and modern development of our country were displayed on the screen. Guests were offered delicious samples of Azerbaijani cuisine, sweets and national beverages.

Simultaneously, materials showcasing our historical heritage, fine arts, carpet-weaving traditions, tourism potential, and national musical instruments, as well as products of the “Made in Azerbaijan” label, were exhibited and presented to the participants. Promotional banners for the azerbaijan.travel portal and the Made in Azerbaijan platform were also displayed during the ceremony.

The event was attended by the heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Turkmenistan, representatives of the mass media and civil society, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community residing in Turkmenistan.