ISSA looks to expand co-op with International Association of Pension and Social Funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The International Social Security Association (ISSA) hopes to expand cooperation with the International Association of Pension and Social Funds (IAPSF), the Secretary General of ISSA Marcelo Abi-Ramia Caetano said at an international conference on “Adaptation of social protection systems in the context of the challenges of the modern world,” Trend reports.

“I hope that under our common leadership - both ISSA and IAPSF - we will be able not only to preserve but also to strengthen long-standing cooperation, making it even more effective. And the main purpose of this cooperation is not only to solve our internal problems, but above all, to ensure the well-being of citizens,” he emphasized.

According to Caetano, through joint efforts, it is possible to ensure a better social security system for all.

“We are united by a common goal of developing social security, making it more efficient, and improving people's quality of life. We provide our members with knowledge that they can apply and disseminate to strengthen social security worldwide. We have a common goal of working together for a fairer and more sustainable social security system for all,” added the ISSA Secretary General.