Kazakhstan and Google unite to ignite Eurasia’s digital revolution

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Patrick Warking, Vice President of Google for Central and Eastern Europe, at the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.



In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted Google’s significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic goal - to become the largest digital hub in Eurasia and a leader in implementing artificial intelligence across all spheres of life. To achieve this, the country is actively investing in the development of digital and communication infrastructure, as well as increasing computing capacity.



Patrick Warking highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s progress in building infrastructure and training specialists to create a digital future using artificial intelligence.

The Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 is taking place today and tomorrow, May 29 - 30, 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Under the theme “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future”, this high-level event serves as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and address pressing international challenges.