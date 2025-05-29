Azerbaijani serviceman blows up on Armenian-planted mine in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. On May 29, at around 10:10, while engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army were conducting mine and unexploded ordnance clearance in the direction of Istisu settlement of Kalbajar region, Azerbaijani serviceman Sadigov Khudaverdi Hasan was wounded by an anti-personnel mine planted by Armenians, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

He sustained an injury to his left leg.

Immediate first aid was provided, and the serviceman was evacuated to the nearest military hospital for qualified examination and treatment.