Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on '''Adaptation of social protection systems amid global challenges''

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. An international conference on "Adaptation of social protection systems in the context of the modern world challenges" is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is held with the organizational support of the International Association of Pension and Social Funds, with the assistance of the State Fund for Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

The event participants include the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, Anar Aliyev, and heads of social security institutions in a number of countries.

Will be updated